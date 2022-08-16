Overnight campers parking trial success
A trial allowing motorhomes and campervans to park overnight at some South Hams car parks is being hailed as a success.
Overnight overnight sleeping is allowed for a two-night consecutive stay with no return within 48 hours.
The aim has been to improve tourism and boost the local economy.
Five car parks were selected for the trial that began in June last year but this number could now be expanded.
More than 1,400 stays were recorded netting the council more than £14,000 although the aim was just to break even.
