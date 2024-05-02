“In my 15 years, we’ve gone through recession, covid, the post-covid period, and now we are in a position to change Devon [County Council] for the first time in its life, and I hope you consider voting for [devolution],” he said.Cllr Hart added that he believed the creation of a CCA would give Devon a louder voice with the government and civil servants, potentially leading to it securing more funding and more responsibility as time went on.“I think it is good for Devon, and have always said that it is something we need as we have to be closer to the action, closer to what’s going on,” he said.He added he expected central government to be “spreading the load” to councils, noting that more than 60 per cent of people were now living in local authorities that had devolution deals with centralgovernment.