In this first year they will be hosting a relaxing meet and greet, with a one hour gentle walk through our establishing meadows at varying stages of restoration from restoring meadow to semi-improved grassland under restoration. After the walk we will have time for tea, coffee, cake and meadow chit-chat - find out what eachother are up to and how you all do it. We will also give everyone a free packet of yellow-rattle seed to take away. Larger quantities of yellow-rattle-rich meadow grass seed is also available to purchase.