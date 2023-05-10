Based at the top of town in Dartmouth next to the park and ride, the building gives local people access to a broad range of health and wellbeing services in one place, by bringing together GPs, community nurses, therapists, Dartmouth Caring and Wellbeing Pharmacy.
The opening ceremony marks the completion of the build which started in 2021.
The centre is part of plans across Devon to bring health and care services and the voluntary sector together to make it easier for people to receive the care they need, in their community. It also allows the clinicians and specialists involved in providing someone’s care to work closer together to provide seamless joined-up care.
The ceremony, hosted by chairman Sir Richard Ibbotson, was attended by David Fursdon, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Devon, alongside representatives from the town and district councils, and a number of local groups including Dartmouth Medical Practice and its Patient Participation Group, and Dartmouth Caring.
Professor Andrew Eynon-Lewis, GP partner at Dartmouth Medical Practice, said: “I am really excited that our new health and wellbeing centre is finally opening. It will provide significant benefits to our patients who will be able to access a range of health and care services, and vital support from the voluntary sector, under the same roof. Our GPs, nurses, physios and other therapists will also be able to work even closer as a single team to better support our patients.
“We’re looking forward to moving into this modern, purpose-built building as soon as is possible as it provides space to increase our services, provides a better working environment and improved patient access and facilities, as well as parking.”
Nick Hindmarsh, manager of Dartmouth Caring, said: “It’s a great relief to finally be in this new amazing building, an ideal place for us to work with other professionals in support of our clients and the community. However, this is where the journey starts as we all make this the very best it can be, seizing opportunities and overcoming challenges together, with and for our community.”
Services currently based at Dartmouth Clinic in the town centre have already located to, and started seeing patients from the new health and wellbeing centre.
Dartmouth Caring is operational from the new centre, with all of its staff and services including counselling, benefits and housing advice Citizen’s Advice, social prescribing, dementia and palliative care support, open to the public.
From Tuesday May 30 Dartmouth Medical Practice is due to welcome patients to the new centre.
Dartmouth Caring’s clubs such as lunch clubs, visually impaired group and memory cafe are due to move to the site in June 2023.
The Wellbeing Pharmacy is due to open its doors to the public at the new centre in the summer.