Plans to change the wording of a sign over the door of Brixham’s town centre theatre have caused a furore.
The town council is asking for permission to take down the illuminated ‘Brixham Theatre’ sign over the doors of the building at Bolton Cross and replace it with a simple non-illuminated one that says ‘Town Hall’ instead.
The building doubles as a council chamber and a theatre.
The council says the change will make it clear which part of the building is an office and which is a theatre, and Torbay Council’s planning committee will decide on the matter in the coming weeks.
The proposed stainless steel sign with an ‘anthracite grey powder-coated finish’ is not finding much support from locals.
All 45 comments on the application on the Torbay Council website are against the change. A social media campaign has also begun.
Objectors say the existing illuminated sign is part of the identity of the theatre, and should be kept.
The town council, which owns the building, says it only wants to change the signs that face New Road, where the entrance is predominantly used for the town hall. The theatre’s trustees, it says, are welcome to put their own signs around the corner facing Market Street if they want to, on the section of the building primarily occupied by the theatre.
A statement from the town council goes on: “The council believes this is a balanced and fair approach, taking into consideration the terms and conditions of the trustees’ lease with the town council. The proposal respects both the needs of the Town Hall and the theatre while maintaining clarity for residents and visitors.”
But the online backlash has been fierce.
One commenter said: “The council wants to remove all signage indicating that there is a theatre in the building. This, especially in a tourist town, would be tantamount to a death sentence for the theatre.
“People won’t go to see shows if they don’t know where the theatre is.”
And another wrote on the Torbay Council planning portal: “The theatre is just making a comeback after Covid! PLEASE don’t take this away from Brixham!”