One more death recorded in South Hams
There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in South Hams.
By Will Grimond
Thursday 20th October 2022 3:14 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
A total of 146 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 20 (Thursday) – up from 145 on September 8.
They were among 12,279 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in South Hams.
A total of 168,913 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 20 (Thursday) – up from 167,949 last week.