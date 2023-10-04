They then gave a couple of case studies saying: A number of communities already have a Pay & Display with free tariff available to visitors, this offer is well used. In Ilfracombe, in the past 12 months 74.5 per cent of all stays used a free ticket. In Dawlish, 65.5 per cent of all stays used a free ticket. The document stated: ‘The availability of parking is critical to attracting visitors to our communities and high streets. With visitors encouraged to opt for a free 30 minute stay or to use the off street car parks for stays of over an hour, turnover and footfall will be maximised on the high street. With the high street parking opportunities being more available to visitors, and priced to encourage use of well sign posted off-street car parks, the recirculation of vehicles “looking for the cheaper option” in the high street will be reduced; this means less congestion and improved air quality. Enforcement of pay & display areas is much easier, meaning increased turnover (and compliance), and allowing our finite enforcement resource to spend time dealing with parking issues elsewhere in your community. ‘On high streets it is the norm that the time permitted to park will be limited. There are two mechanisms available to manage this. The first being Limited Waiting and the second Pay & Display. ‘With Limited Waiting a Civil Parking Enforcement Officer (traffic warden) will need to visit the street and log all vehicle registrations, they will then need to plan their beat to return to that location to repeat the process after the end of the limited waiting period (but before the “no return” period expires). This is extremely laborious, and the presentence of the CEO becomes well known to traders and workers who can easily abuse the restriction meaning that spaces do not turn over as frequently as would be desired. With P&D there is only one visit required and only data relating to vehicles parked in contravention needs to be gathered. There is a time saving of between 50 per cent and 75 per cent, and improved compliance meaning spaces will turn over more readily.