Corner view of Stokenham forge showing chains, rods etc. hanging on wall (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Workforce in garden at Combe Royal, Kingsbridge, Standing around an urn. Circa 1900 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Torcross - Close-up of sea defence wall damage after storm of 1951 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
'Orchard at Batson, no. 38' General view of Batson valley showing trees in blossom (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
"Salcombe Harbour - a misty morning". 2 small sailing vessels, others in background (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
