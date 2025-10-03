The new Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) opened to patients in September. Dr Anne Hicks, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, said: “The new Urgent Treatment Centre will give patients a choice of where to visit when they have a minor illness or injury. So far, the Dartmoor UTC has been really impactful. Since opening, we are seeing an average of 100 patients a day, even seeing as many as 140 patients on one day. Patient feedback has also been really positive, with 99% of patients being seen within four hours. The UTC feels like a calm and spacious environment to work and to be treated. It’s been a really great team effort from everyone involved.”