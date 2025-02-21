Spring will soon be here, bringing promise of warmer days and the emergence of new life; it won’t be long before we see spring lambs skipping across green fields of the South Hams and Dartmoor.
Whilst the burgeoning of new life and escape from darker days of winter may bring relief for many, it can also be a time of great concern for farmers and landowners as lambing season begins.
Ongoing incidents involving loose dogs put animals at risk.
Reports of sheep attacks have been recorded across the country, with many incidents ending in sheep fatality.
Every year, sheep and other livestock suffer stress, injury, and even death due to uncontrolled dogs.
Pregnant ewes can miscarry when chased, and lambs can become separated from their mothers.
Sheep chasing can further bring with it an increased risk of cliff falls.
Even the most well-trained dogs have a natural instinct to chase, making it essential for owners to take precautions when heading out into the countryside.
Always keep dogs on leads near sheep and livestock - unless you feel threatened, particularly around cattle.
Do not risk getting hurt protecting your dog.
Releasing your dog will make it easier for you to both reach safety
Follow local signage - these are there to protect wildlife, dogs, their owners and other users of the outdoors
Be aware of the law - farmers have the right to take action to protect their animals and can shoot a dog that is attacking or chasing livestock as a last resort.
Ensure dogs are secure within your premises and can’t escape – some attacks come from escaped pets
Spread awareness - encourage other dog walkers to act responsibly. For happy, healthy dog walks, find local resources that list off-lead dog walking sites.
When in the outdoors always follow the Countryside Code.
Kathy Gill, Deputy Director, People, Landscape, Access & Nature at Natural England said:
"Many owners don’t realise the distress their dogs can cause, even if they don’t attack. Sheep worrying isn’t just about bites - it’s about fear, exhaustion, and preventable losses.
“By keeping dogs on leads around sheep, we can protect both our beloved pets and our livestock.”
Stephen Jenkinson, Access and Countryside Advisor to The Kennel Club said:
“Always keeping dogs on leads around sheep is the best way to avoid a happy, healthy walk in the outdoors turning into a tragedy for dog owners and farmers alike.
“Allowing dogs to escape from homes also puts canine lives at risk, and so we encourage the responsible majority of dog owners to always report strays to their local council.”
Victoria Vyvyan, President of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said:
“Attacks on livestock cause great distress to animals and farmers, especially at this time of year, and they threaten livelihoods.
Many incidents stem from dog owners’ lack of awareness and understanding of their surroundings in rural areas.
“The CLA supports the campaign promoting the Countryside Code. “Owners must keep their dogs on leads near livestock and stick to public rights of way. If you see an incident, please report it to police.”