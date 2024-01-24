Off-duty police officer James Bolton was shopping with his family in a local supermarket in December. While near the checkouts, he witnessed a well-known repeat offender quickly exiting the store with a trolley full of unpaid goods. Without hesitation, James followed the man outside to challenge him about the goods he had taken. After questioning the man and speaking to colleagues in the supermarket, it was confirmed that the items had not been paid for. He was then arrested for shoplifting. A police unit arrived at the location shortly after and transported the man to custody. He was later questioned by officers in Totnes who conducted the investigation. The offender was charged and remanded to Plymouth Magistrates court. He pled guilty and received a one-year community order to take part in community service and abide by a curfew, and is also required to take part in a drug rehabilitation order.