'He parked it in the same place every night, outside the bungalow. One morning I went to my parents’ house and thought my father must have already left, because the gator wasn’t there. It had been parked right outside my parents’ bedroom window. It was locked and the keys were in the bungalow but the thief was still able to get it away. We think the thief may have rolled it away, rather than starting it up. My parents didn’t hear a thing.