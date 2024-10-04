The BBC is on the lookout for singles across the UK to participate in its brand-new dating reality series, Stranded on Honeymoon Island UK. Produced by the BAFTA Award-winning team behind Married At First Sight UK and Love is Blind, this exciting series promises to be a wild adventure for those unlucky in love.
In Stranded on Honeymoon Island UK, twelve ‘unlucky-in-love’ singles will be matched up and married, then marooned on a desert island to see if their new relationship can survive the ultimate test. Will love blossom in paradise, or will it sink in the sands?
Applications are now open, and producers are keen to spread the word. If you're up for an adventurous twist on love, this could be your chance.
Could you find love on a desert island? Apply now.