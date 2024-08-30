Best Western The Dartmouth Hotel, Golf & has announced the recent opening of its new golf range practice facility.
Located on six acres of land adjacent to the fifth and sixth holes on the Dartmouth Course, the range provides novices and those with more experience the opportunity to practice against the beautiful Devon countryside.
There is direct road access and parking, a grass teeing area, an artificial teeing area, a practice chipping green, and a greenside bunker which will also double up as a fairway bunker.
The practice range provides room to hit long irons and for some a driver, and golfers should you be able to hit the ball more than a 200-yard carry.
With no need to book and free to use, up to six golfers at a time can enjoy the range all day during daylight hours – just bring along your own golf balls or purchase a bag from the pro shop.
The hotel resort near Blackawton, which was named amongst the National Club Golfer Top 100 GB&I Resorts, also offers an 18-hole championship golf course and a nine-hole club course.
35 elegantly furnished guestrooms and six self-catering cottages, a full spa, health club, bar, bistro, and free car parking complete the resort.
Hotel general manager Ian Davies said: “In the last 18 months I have placed a real focus on further enhancing our already excellent golf offering. Securing the services of Stuart Barrett, one of the most highly regarded PGA golf pros in the southwest of England, and now the opening a brand-new practice range are two of the key elements that I believe our golfers will really benefit from.”
Best Western The Dartmouth Hotel, Golf & Spa is managed by the hotel and venue management and development company, Vine Hotels.
The company has a portfolio of eleven hotels and venues across the UK.
In addition, it provides hospitality consultancy services that include hotel and venue management contracts, acquisitions, business health checks, and turnaround solutions.
