‘Branded’ is anarrative drama, written by former South Hams resident Pauline Amos as an expression of support for artists who are censored, imprisoned, or killed by repressive regimes.
A 70-minute arthouse film, with the message, You can’t stop Art, You can’t stop Freedom.
It has been adapted and synchronised with the Ukrainian war, re-named, and developed into the film with the Ukrainian voices of Kateryna Polishchuk and Nazar Grabar Kateryna and Nazar are soldiers in the Ukrainian army.
It is a woman’s defiance, in the face of atrocity, to uphold art and freedom. The film has a powerful message that resonates in Ukraine and around the world. ‘We fight for freedom and art is our voice.
The film is a statement and reminder that repressive regimes will attempt to snuff out the culture and art of the invaded country, to eradicate the voice of the land, and oust the free people.
The film supports the Ukrainian message, emphasising to the world the importance of winning the war against Russia, to maintain freedom.
To garner further support around the world, and support for the campaign, Payback4Ukraine and other Ukrainian charities associated with the film, a UK tour of the film begins at Totnes Cinema on February 26.
Later in the year the film will be screened in Kyiv. Gaining global press attention for charities and reminding the world the war in Ukraine continues.
Pauline Amos, born in Liverpool, moved to Totnes in 1999, to study at Dartington College. The film tour begins in Devon, the county where her work and ideas have developed for the past two decades. Pauline has lived in Totnes, Bantham, and Dartmouth.