Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust has announced Epic as its preferred supplier for a new electronic patient record (EPR) system.
Once it is introduced, subject to contracts and national approval of the full business case, the EPR will replace up to 25 major systems, including many that are paper based. This will give staff better access to patient information, allowing them more time to care for patients and to deliver the best quality care and outcomes.
Over the next two years, the Trust will be working with Epic to configure and implement the EPR. Epic has a strong track record in collaborating with the NHS, having worked with many trusts to deliver their EPR including Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Guys and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust.
Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Transformation and Partnerships, Adel Jones, explains why this is exciting news for the people in Torbay and South Devon: “Our patients are at the heart of everything we do and bringing in an EPR will make a real difference to patients’ safety, care and health outcomes. Our new EPR is the cornerstone of our Trust strategy and will help us to improve how we securely and efficiently share information across NHS organisations, including with primary care (GP practices) and mental health services.”
Chief Clinical Information Officer, Dr Michael Green, added: “Information will be more accurate, which will help us give people the right care, in the right place, at the right time. As part of the introduction of the new system, we will be reviewing all of our care pathways to ensure we become a truly digital organisation that harnesses all the new technologies open to us. From a clinical perspective we are really excited about the opportunities EPR will bring.”
Chief Nurse Informatics, Chrissy Dixon, further explained the benefits to patients: “We often hear how patients have to repeat their healthcare story when using our services. Our new EPR will help us share information across all of our different services and sites, whether that be in the community or at an acute hospital. Patients will also be able to digitally track their own healthcare appointments, test results and follow-ups in one place.”
Epic executive Leslie Selby said: “We are pleased to partner with Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust in its efforts to transform the way care is delivered. In addition to the single joined-up record of care, the Trust will be able to offer convenient mobile access for patients and clinicians as well as secure data exchange with other organisations and services across the region.”
NHS England is investing £1.9bn in NHS trusts to ensure they all meet a core level of digitisation and have electronic patient record systems in place. This investment in digitising the frontline will ensure that health and care staff have access to health-related information when and where it is needed, supporting them to deliver care efficiently, effectively, and safely, reducing variation and improving outcomes.