Local bus and coach services will have to provide real-time onboard route and stop information as part of the government’s drive to improve transport accessibility for disabled people.
The new regulations, which came into force on October 1, require operators of local bus and coach services to provide information on the route, direction of travel and each upcoming stop.
The Department of Transport said the new rules were aimed at “boosting confidence for passengers”, including those with sight and hearing impairments as route information will be “clearly displayed and announced”.
According to the new regulatory deadline, newer vehicles (those first used on local services since October 1, 2019) must now be compliant.
However, there is a staggered deadline for older vehicles through to 2026, with ‘partially compliant status vehicles’ needing to meet the new regulations by 2031.
Stagecoach was asked to provide details of its fleet in the South West.