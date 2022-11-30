TORBAY Hospital celebrated the opening of the new state-of-the-art £15.7 million Acute Medical Unit aimed at giving patients timely, high-quality care.
The unit is split over two levels, contains 36 assessment spaces, and will cater for a wide variety of patients who require varying levels of care. Referrals will be taken from both the Emergency Department as well as directly from GPs, the community and other specialities.
It is hoped the unit’s location next to the Emergency Department will improve the flow of patients across the two departments, allow for more timely patient reviews and an overall enhanced patient experience.
Torbay Hospital’s League of Friends donated more than £500,000 towards the project, helping to equip the unit with new patient trolleys and recliners.
A huge team of designers, planners, engineers, architects, staff from across the Torbay and South Devon NHS Trust and construction partner Kier, have worked hard to turn this vision into a reality, the trust said.
Dr Alice Miller, the hospital’s consultant and clinical lead acute medicine, said: “By working together, we have been able to create these fabulous new facilities that offer a modern, patient focused environment for all and we’re looking forward to opening the doors to the first patient arrivals in mid-December.”
More than 1,000 people have worked on the site over the last two years with 243 tonnes of steel used to form the frame of the building.
Friends chairman Roy Tuttle said there had been “substantial changes” to the original design due to the impact of Covid and the “need to streamline the Emergency Department.”
“While we sorely miss our café Butterflies on Level 2 this new and splendid building, split over two levels and with 36 assessment spaces, will be a tremendous benefit to all future patients who will be seen quicker and by the right people.”