With over 30 years of experience in business development and client management, John knows what it takes to build lasting, valuable connections. As founder of The Samphire Club, he’s built a strong reputation across the South West for helping people make the right connections — and making networking feel genuinely enjoyable. The evening is being held at the Taphouse, Stokeley Farm Shop, Stokenham, TQ7 2SE 5.45pm for 6pm start and food will be available.