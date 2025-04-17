Kingsbridge, Salcombe and Modbury Chamber of Commerce have organised a special evening on Thursday April 24 for the April Business Club.
With mounting economic pressures on small to medium businesses, connections are key to long-term success and building strong networks has never been more crucial.
The special guest is John Harvey – author, consultant, speaker, broadcaster, and one of the UK’s leading experts in business networking.
With over 30 years of experience in business development and client management, John knows what it takes to build lasting, valuable connections. As founder of The Samphire Club, he’s built a strong reputation across the South West for helping people make the right connections — and making networking feel genuinely enjoyable. The evening is being held at the Taphouse, Stokeley Farm Shop, Stokenham, TQ7 2SE 5.45pm for 6pm start and food will be available.
What You’ll Learn on the Night:→ How to network without the awkwardness→ Practical tips you can apply straight away→ How to turn conversations into real opportunities
A welcoming space to connect with fellow professionals and business owners business hotspots: Step into the Spotlight
You’ll also have the chance to take the spotlight with a two-minute slot (subject to availability) – a quick, informal way to introduce your business, share what you do, and make valuable new connections.
Kingsbridge Salcombe and Modbury Chamber of Commerce has over 200 members from a wide range of sectors including hospitality, marketing, construction and financial.
The networking events are famous for being the most popular in the area.
Held at stunning venues, with inspiring speakers, the Business and Breakfast Clubs are the perfect opportunity to meet new suppliers and build valuable relationships while enjoying a meal.