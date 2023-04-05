Staff and cadets based at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth recently collected donations of Easter eggs to give out to the local community.
Lieutenant John Connor, the College Contracts Manager, recently organised a collection of Easter eggs from within the staff and Cadets based at BRNC Dartmouth.
“At this time of year, as we all look forward to spending time with our families and friends, it’s important to remember those who may not be so lucky,” said Lieutenant John.
“By this simple gesture, we can help those less fortunate in our local area to enjoy the Easter holiday a little bit more.”
Over 300 chocolate eggs were collected and distributed by Lieutenant John and Officer Cadets Murphy and Middlemiss to the Dartmouth Food Bank, Brixham Food Bank and the Paediatric Ward at Torbay Hospital.
“To be honest,” added Lieutenant John “I am glad we’ve managed to get them distributed. The temptation of having these in my office was nearly proving too much!”
The Royal Navy College trains the future leaders of the Royal Navy and Royal Fleet Auxilliary, as well as Cadets from other countries, and will be conduct their latest Pass-Out parade ths week.