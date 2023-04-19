MP for Totnes and South Devon Anthony Mangnall joined fellow MPs in Westminster Hall yesterday to raise the plight of Dartmoor farmers who are fighting for their livelihoods in light of proposed changes by Natural England.
The discussion focused on the changes proposed by Natural England to many of the High Level Stewardship Agreements for Dartmoor Commons, which would see farmers forced to reduce stock numbers by up to 80%.
Mr Mangnall has written to the Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs regarding the management of Dartmoor along with Geoffrey Cox and Gary Streeter MP. He highlighted the need to support the farming community to ensure their businesses remain viable.
He said 'I am pleased that the Minister for Farming Mark Spencer supported our call for an independent review of the moor, and committed to working with MPs, Natural England and other representatives to ensure this takes place as soon as possible.'