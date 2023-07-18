Strike action by the RMT will affect GWR services and other train operators on Thursday July 20, Saturday July 22 and Saturday July 29.
In addition, there could be further train disruption between Monday July 17 to Saturday July 22 due to industrial action short of a strike by Aslef. This is likely to cause some short-notice alterations or cancellations.
You are asked to check your journey before setting out.
On the RMT strike days a significantly reduced, revised timetable will operate across several train operators, including GWR, and many parts of the GWR network will have no service at all.
Services will start later, finish much earlier, only operating for a limited period during the day.
During action short of a strike and the days after strikes, services could also be affected by a limited number of short-notice cancellations and alterations. The Night Riviera Sleeper service will not run in either direction until Sunday July 23 .
If you intend to travel where trains are running, please check before you travel. Trains that are operating will be busier than usual because GWR will not be able to offer the normal service frequency. Other train operators are also affected by this action, so onward travel could also be affected.
Where GWR is able to run services, they are expected to be extremely busy and they are not able to provide bus replacement services.
To help customers, tickets for strike days will be valid for travel on alternative days on GWR services:
- Tickets for Thursday July 20 and Saturday July 22 July can be used the day before or up to and including Tuesday July 25
- Tickets for Saturday July 29 can be used the day before or up to and including Tuesday August 1
Customers who have purchased tickets but do not travel can claim a full refund or amend their ticket. Those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.
Season-ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme. GWR’s Refund policy remains in place. If you hold a return ticket, you can claim a refund of your unused full fare, even if only one leg of your journey is affected.