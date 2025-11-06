Once the seeds have been gathered, they are brought back to Moor Trees’ two Community Tree Nurseries where they are weighed and recorded. With this bounty of a harvest, the volunteers are working harder than ever. Already four times the quantity of seed has been processed compared to 2024 – a whopping 271,637 individual seeds. Earlier in the year, the charity invested in a special piece of equipment to help with processing seeds, such as from Hawthorn and Blackthorn and hosted a demonstration event for other Community Tree Nurseries on Thursday, 30th October, which was also supported with funding from the Woodland Trust. The more specialised species, such as Guelder Rose and Small Leaved Lime, need to be processed by hand by the volunteers.