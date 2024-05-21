THUNDERSTORMS are likely to bring some travel disruption and flooding, the Met Office has warned.
The forecaster has issued a yellow warning for much of Devon, Cornwall, Dorset, Somerset and Wales between 12pm and 9pm today, Tuesday, May 21.
“Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon across parts of south-west England, Wales and the West Midlands before slowly dying out during the evening,” a Met Office spokesperson said.
“Many places will miss the worst, but where they do develop, some slow-moving and intense downpours are possible, giving accumulations of 20mm to 30mm in around one hour, and a lower likelihood of 40mm to 50mm in two to three hours in a few locations.”
Frequent lightning strikes and hail are also possible, the forecaster added.