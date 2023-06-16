The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm for Sunday June 18 which covers most of England including the South West.
The warning will remain in place for all of Sunday and the Met Office has warned of flooding and lightning strikes with the potential for travel disruption and power cuts.
On the website, the Met Office has warned that:
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
Devon County Council has also issued its own warning and announcement to residents.