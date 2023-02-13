Yealmpton and Brixton Men’s Shed offers to make or repair items for people living in the area.
They can also help you to fix it yourself.
The aim is to help men who are socially isolated.
In addition to the usual activities they offer one-to-one wood turning activities for both men and women. Two hour tasting sessions cost £10 and an introductory course of six sessions costs £60.
They are open on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and for wood turning on Tuesday and Thursday between 9.30am and 12 noon. They are also looking for volunteers to supervise sessions and full training will be given. It is a project run by the Yealmpton Community Association. To find out more information you can contact Terry via e-mail