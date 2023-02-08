Clothing retailer M&Co is to shut all of its stores including Dartmouth later in the spring after being bought out of administration.
The Scottish chain was bought by AK Retail which is based in Peterborough after being put into administration for the second time in December.
However, branches around the UK announced on social media that the deal did not include the stores or staff.
In a post on Facebook, the stores said: ‘Unfortunately we haven’t received the news we would have hoped for during our administration period, and would like to share this news with you.
‘As we haven’t received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company’s stores or staff to a potential buyer, this means that all of our stores will close.
‘The M&Co brand has been purchased, but unfortunately this does not include a future for our stores, website or staff.
‘We will trade all of our stores until Easter, and then begin the close down process. We will update you closer to the time, of our actual closing date.’
The post continues that it acknowledged that ‘this is a very difficult time for staff working in the stores and we ask for respect and understanding when raising the issue.’
Customers are thanked for their ‘continuous support’ and are encouraged to keep visiting stores until they close permanently.
Nationwide all 170 stores are set to close with the loss of around 1900 jobs.
It’s understood all routes to market are being considered in the future by the new owners including stores and online.