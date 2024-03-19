This had such a pernicious effect on society that it has lasted to this day. Despite this, figures from 2022 by the Large Carnivore Initiative for Europe show that the species is thriving in the continent. There are some 19,000 wolves distributed across the EU, a rise of 4,700 since 2016. Across the wider continent the number stands at 21,500 - up from 17,000 during the same period.