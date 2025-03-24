A man has been jailed for keeping 18 dogs shut up in a static caravan without letting them out for air.
Eighteen collie dogs lived in a filthy stinking static caravan for over a year – and most never went outside the door.
Three dogs were killed through in-fighting as the dogs fought for survival.
The appalling conditions were only uncovered when Stephen Sturman was reported missing from the caravan on a farm at Iddesleigh.
Police were initially refused entry by his wife Rachel.
The stench was overwhelming and they initially thought a human body was inside.
When they entered the caravan, they were confronted with badly neglected, undernourished dogs in uninhabitable conditions with dog mess and urine soaked furnishings.
District Judge Stuart Smith jailed 61-year-old Sturman and gave his estranged wife a suspended jail term.
He told them: "Conditions in that caravan were appalling and the condition of the dogs was horrific and horrendous. I have never seen an environment in such an appalling state. The caravan was utterly uninhabitable."
The Sturmans had spent five years in the caravan and were only allowed three dogs – but kept many more, which interbred.
The severely overcrowded collies were left undernourished and underweight in the junk-filled caravan – with the only access to water being the toilet bowl.
Vets said the dogs were suffering from neglect, anxiety, fear and helplessness and three died after being attacked by other dogs.
Two dead dogs were dumped in the garden, a third was dumped feet away from the caravan and had been trodden on as the owners came and went.
Both Sturmans admitted cruelty to 18 collie dogs around February 2024, failing to stop two dogs, Bella and Gladia, from being attacked by other dogs, and failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of an animal.
Sturman, who now lives in Maidstone, Kent, was jailed for 12 months after the court heard he had a similar previous conviction and ban from 2018 relating to some cats.
He was banned from keeping any animals for life.
Mrs Sturman, a 53 year old store manager, of West Street, Okehampton, was jailed for ten months, suspended for 18 months, and banned from keeping any animals for 15 years. Both were ordered to pay £2,000 each towards the RSPCA costs.
Solicitor Rob Jacobs, defending Mrs Sturman, said she loved the dogs like they were her own and was trapped in the situation and the relationship. “No one can live like that but that is how she was living,” he said.
Lawyer Callum Thomas, for mechanic Mr Sturman, said:"The conditions are shocking, not fit for anybody, the dogs or the Sturmans. He had been in complete denial about the scale of the problem."
RSPCA inspector Miranda Richardson, who investigated the case, said:"The conditions in which the dogs had been kept can only be described as uninhabitable and appalling. There was a lot of excrement everywhere and the smell of ammonia was overpowering and on approach to the property the area was full of rubbish, broken furniture and dog faeces.
"The dogs rescued were underweight, had matted fur, many were suffering with skin conditions and other health issues and they were covered in faecal matter.
"I am pleased to say they were transformed in veterinary care and have gone on to find loving new homes."