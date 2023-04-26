Cameron Gill of Buckfastleigh admitted driving while disqualified, with no insurance and under the influence of drugs on 8 March at Plymouth Magistrates.
The 47-year-old of Plymouth Road is due to appear in court again tomorrow (Thursday 27 April) after his case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
He admitted driving a Skoda Octavia on the A384 at Dartington on 30 July 2022 while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.
He also plead guilty to driving, on the same day, under the influence of MDMA – or ecstasy. He was found with 326 microgrammes of MDMA in per litre of blood. The legal limit is 10 microgrammes.