Making the switch to LED lighting
Our youngest ever columnist, 15 year old Monique talks about making the switch to LED lighting.
A simple switch, that can save on your lighting bill, is in addition one of the simplest swaps to reduce the ‘CO2 boots’ which you leave behind.
‘LEDs are more energy efficient than traditional halogen bulbs as they use 80 per cent less energy to produce the same amount of light’ according to The Energy Savings Trust.
Furthermore, LEDs last substantially longer than conventional light bulbs because they are designed with the consumer in mind and go against the policy of planned obsolescence (by design the products are made to become obsolete within a planned certain time frame).
Examples of planned obsolescence: compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFL) have to be replaced every 5,000 hours, the incandescent and halogen bulbs only last for 1000 - 2000 hours.
The lifespan of these bulbs is in stark contrast to the most enduring LED light fixtures that last up to 100,000 hours.
For both these reasons, this simple switch will save you money.
Just a simple switch to LED lights has the potential to fundamentally change the future of lighting and is crucial as ‘lighting accounts for nearly 5 per cent of global CO2 emissions’ according to The UN Climate Change (en.lighten initiative). They have stated that, ‘few actions can reduce carbon emissions as cheaply and easily as the phase-out of inefficient lighting, making it one of the most effective and economically advantageous ways to combat climate change.’
A global switch to LEDs could save ‘over 1,400 million tons of CO2 and avoid the construction of 1250 power stations’ reported the Climate Group.
There are many environmental arguments in favour of switching to LEDs, for example, they do not contain mercury, unlike most fluorescent bulbs that contain large amounts. When broken, discarded in a landfill or incinerated, it can cause fatal effects; it contaminates the air, surface water, groundwater and causes ultraviolet radiation burns. This is not only dire for the environment but for you.
Reducing your ‘CO2 boots’ is imperative to avoid climate change, which causes extreme long-term effects on weather patterns and can cause catastrophic shifts in our environment.
Your saving summary: Switching to LED light bulbs saves money while simultaneously saving the planet.
Economically Eco is a sentence away - as we believe saving the Planet shouldn’t cost you the Earth. Next time we will ‘bank on the future’, with big savings.
