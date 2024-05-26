Drivers are being advised the main A38 expressway is closed in both directions south of Exeter following a serious incident overnight.
Police say a woman pedestrian died and the road is closed at Chudleigh Knighton.
The incident happened around 11pm last night (Saturday May 25), A police investigation is underway with both carriageways likely to remain closed for much of this morning.
The A38 is currently closed between its junctions with the B3193 at Chudleigh and the A382 at Heathfield. A diversion is in place but drivers are being advised to avoid the area or delay journeys if possible.
Signed diversions are in place in both directions between Chudleigh and Heathfield but this is not suitable for HGVs whose drivers should use alternative routes such at the A380.
Drivers planning to use the A38 are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys.
Live traffic information is always available at www.trafficengland.com or from National Highways’ 24-7 customer contact centre at 0300 123 5000. Updates will also be posted on the @HighwaysSWest X (Twitter) feed.