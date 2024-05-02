An exclusive residential development in Chillington, by independent property developer, Acorn Property Group, will see its official launch take place this Summer.
There had previously been concerns over drainage to the site which have since been overcome.
Located just off Green Park Way, the first phase of the development by Acorn Property Group is for a contemporary collection of seventeen three- to four-bedroom houses, nestled in the serene landscape of the Devon countryside and will boast uninterrupted views of its rural rolling hills.
Energy-efficiency measures planned for the houses will provide an EPC Rating of A, the most efficient level within the energy rating system. Modern green initiatives planned for every house will include air source heat pumps to generate heating and hot water, high performance triple glazed windows to prevent heating loss, integrated solar panels, underfloor heating to ground floor and all homes prewired for EV charging.
Enhanced biodiversity is also in the plans, with the creation of special ecological corridors – these include external lighting designed to minimise light pollution to ensure that existing bat foraging routes remain dark.
Commenting on the new development, Ed Lewis, Regional Managing Director Acorn’s Exeter region, said: “We are delighted to be able to develop this new collection of bespoke houses in the idyllic village of Chillington.
“Our plan is to deliver stylish modern homes for those looking to access coastal and rural living. Every house is designed to be low-maintenance and will benefit from a number of energy-efficiency measures including modern heating systems that generate heat through renewable sources.
The development is also conveniently located to local amenities, including local shops and cafes, with beautiful coastline and the outstanding scenic views of Devon’s rural rolling hills right on the doorstep - offering the best of both worlds. “
In 2020 nine members of the South Hams Development Management Committee voted in favour of refusing the application over worries about there not being adequate drainage for the development but the matters have since been resolved and planning permission was granted.
The concerns revolved around the area being prone to flooding and there were also questions about the size of the affordable housing units.