“Love Your Park” is a celebration of everything Kingsbridge Recreation Ground has to offer and a community event with something for everyone.
It’s all happening on Sunday August 6.
This promises to be an excellent day out with lots of free entertainment and fun for all ages.
Activities on offer will include Punch & Judy, flea circus, bouncy castles (small charge), a bucking bronco, goat petting, community tennis sessions, Uncle Tacko & Ginger, gym and dance demonstrations, flowerpot painting, children’s book corner, go-green activities, learn-to-knit sessions, nature drawing with natural pigments, French boules, table tennis, lawn games and more. New this year! The Mighty “Dom-Tink!” try-your-strength machine – soaring twenty feet into the sky, use the mighty hammer of destiny and whack the nobble to ring Uncle Tacko’s bell! (Small charge for three goes). Kingsbridge Silver Band will play live and there will be stalls and PA music on the lawn. Aune Valley’s Catering Trailer will be on site offering a range of delicious takeaway food and refreshments throughout the day.
In addition to the special events the playgriound boasts a range of equipment to suit all. There are a couple of slides, swings, climbing wall and cargo net as well as a sand area with equipment to suit smaller children. Alongside the playground is a mini football pitch and table tennis table.
For more information, pick up a flyer at Kingsbridge Information Centre or the Kingsbridge Town Council offices – anyone and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the fabulous Green Flag park.
The Green Flag is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces .
Winning it back earlier this month is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams that care for the green space so that everyone can enjoy it.