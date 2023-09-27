1948 Salcombe Rugby Football Club dinner at Cliff House 1948 Salcombe Rugby Football Club dinner at Cliff House Salcombe Maritime Museum has received £34,580 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for an exciting new heritage initiative. Called the Dynamic Collections Project, it will focus on making the museum’s collection accessible to all, both online and within the local community.
A primary aim of the project is to make a wider range of people aware of, and involved, with Salcombe’s rich maritime heritage.
The grant will fund the employment for one year of an Engagement Project Officer who will work with local schools, youth and community groups to create activity boxes, handling collections and workshop sessions. With the assistance of museum volunteers, the Project Officer will also make many items in the collection accessible online via the museum’s website and social media.
The museum’s bid for a grant from the Heritage Fund was supported by Salcombe Primary School, the Young Salcombe Centre, Salcombe History Society, South Devon AONB and the Kingsbridge Estuary U3a
The new project will coincide with the museum’s 50th anniversary in 2024, which will be marked with a programme of events including an exhibition in the museum showcasing objects that tell the story of the museum co-curated by children from Salcombe Primary School and the Young Salcombe Centre.
Commenting on the award, Roger Barrett, the Museum Chair, said: “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players as it gives a great opportunity to share our wonderful collection with a much wider audience.
“By reaching out to young people and local community groups we hope to foster local pride in the rich historical and cultural heritage of Salcombe and the surrounding area.”
You can contact them via their website: www.salcombemuseum.org.uk, by email to [email protected] or by phoning Museum Chair Roger Barrett on 01548 854108.