Local organisation wins award and entertains MP

Kingsbridge and Saltstone Caring has received both a prestigious award and a visit from local MP Anthony Mangnall.

South Hams CVS Chief Officer Jill Davies (pictured centre) presented the South Hams CVS and Devon Voluntary Action Quality Mark, following a robust and thorough assessment of the charity’s policies, procedures and practices.

The award has been developed by Voluntary Sector groups operating within the Torbay

and South Devon area. The voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) sector contributes significantly to improving the health and wellbeing of individuals, particularly those who are most in

need due to ill health, disability, and age related conditions.

The aim of the Quality Assurance Scheme is to contribute to the health and wellbeing of

our communities through a scheme that builds confidence and awareness with

health professionals and the public in the range and quality of health and wellbeing

activities and services available through the voluntary sector. It provides the opportunity for volunteer led charities such as Kingsbridge and Saltstone Caring to describe how their services are delivered and requires them to provide detailed evidence of how they are organised which in turn ensures safe, caring, effective, and responsive services

Jill said: “I was involved with Kingsbridge and Saltstone Caring when it was established, and I have seen you go from strength to strength. You provide such a valuable service to people in Kingsbridge and surrounding villages, keeping people independent for longer, providing highly valued volunteering opportunities, and saving the health and social care services money. I am very pleased to say you passed with flying colours.”

Anthony Mangnall asked to visit them by coincidence the same day, to discuss issues and concerns and for an update on client and volunteer numbers. They support around 100 local people, usually older and often lonely. Every year about 50 people leave the service as they pass away or go into care, and about 50 new people come on board. There are around 70 volunteers, but more are always needed as they come and go too.

Anthony said: “You provide an amazing service, raising funds yourselves to keep going. The health service could not manage without you, you should be very proud of this well-earned award.”

Staff and trustees enjoyed an hour-long meeting with the MP, and discussed issues including the need for local affordable transport for clients and the general public to Derriford and Torbay Hospitals and the need for regular funding to pay staff and support their infrastructure.

Kingsbridge and Salstone Caring will now be able to use the Quality Mark logo on their paperwork and website, and has a special plaque for display in their Quay House office in Kingsbridge.