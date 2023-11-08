Locally based artist Dawn Shade has put together a wonderful hamper worth over £150 to raffle off in aid of local charity Totnes Caring.
Dawn was inspired to help the charity when one of her customers mentioned the amazing work that the charity does to help the Totnes and surrounding community to combat loneliness and isolation. Dawn opened her shop in Civic Square, Totnes earlier this year to run alongside her popular Etsy online store.
The Totnes based artist first got in to painting after her son was born, allowing her time to contemplate and rekindle her creative dreams. Dawn sources sustainable and environmentally friendly gifts alongside her own original art works and prints.
Pop by the Deer Dawn shop in Totnes before midday 16th December to buy a raffle ticket or two to support Totnes Caring. Dawn will be drawing the winning tickets for 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize at Midday on Saturday December 16th in her shop.