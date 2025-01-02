“We also run a spirited arts competition for schools, and it's amazing to see young people's imaginations when they discuss ethics. We have recently become a UN Environment Programme accredited organisation and we are part of the Faith for Earth Coalition. I have also recently joined the UNEP Interfaith Women Council. Basically, we get involved with animal welfare anywhere faith-based. People of faith make up over 80% of the world's population. Their views make a difference and can lead to global transformation. All faiths teach compassion for animals."