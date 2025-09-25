Disability Together has been revealed as the new name for Living Options Devon, alongside a fresh new logo, updated look and redesigned website.
For 35 years, the charity has supported Disabled people across the South West.
More than 10,000 people use its services every year, from wellbeing and peer support to advice, training and advocacy.
The charity says its mission remains the same, 'to create access and opportunity for Disabled people to live with more choice, control and independence'.
They say there is still more to do in Devon alone, with over 120,000 people who could benefit from the charity's support.
As the organisation has grown, it has reflected on who it is and where it is going. After listening to staff, trustees, volunteers, service users and partner organisations, it became clear that the old name no longer reflected the breadth of those it supports or the variety of work it undertakes. The charity said that in some cases, it was even acting as a barrier, preventing people from finding them or understanding the difference it makes.
The new name, Disability Together, puts Disabled people firmly at the heart of the organisation.
The charity say It reflects the supportive, collaborative way the charity works, alongside the people who use its services and with the partners and communities it collaborates with to meet local needs. It also signals a determination to reach more people and to connect with more organisations and businesses ready to create positive change across the region.
Alongside the new name, the strapline “Because every ability matters” reflects their strong belief in inclusion and equality. The charity supports Disabled people with a wide range of impairments and conditions, including physical and sensory impairments, learning difficulties, mental wellbeing, long-term health conditions and neurodivergent conditions such as autism and ADHD. It also respects that every individual has the right to choose the language they use to describe themselves, and services will always be shaped by the people who need them.
The new logo is a colourful flower made of different shapes, showing the mix of people, skills and services that make up the charity.
Stephanie Lewis, CEO of Disability Together, said: “We are extremely excited to share our new name and look. This rebrand has been created in collaboration with the communities we work alongside and reflects our ambition to help even more people access our services. While our name, logo and colours may have changed, our heart remains the same. Accessibility and inclusion will always sit at the centre of what we do.”
Andrew Barge, Chair of Trustees, added: “The new name and look better communicate our purpose. They will help us to reach more people who can benefit from our support and inspire more organisations to work with us. Our ethos is unchanged from when Peter Swain founded the charity 35 years ago: to break down barriers in society and create a more inclusive future. Together, we can make this vision a reality.”
