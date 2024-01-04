Friday sees severe train disruption and weather warnings as a yellow weather warning remains in place across much of southern England.
Another spell of rain falling onto saturated ground, may lead to further flooding and travel disruption says the Met Office as a yellow weather warning is put in place.
What can you expect?
► Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads
► Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
► Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
► Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
► Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible