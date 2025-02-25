The Lions Club of Plymouth recently made a donation of £500 to support the Plymouth Foodbank.
Lion Pam Greenwood, who chairs the Lions Club’s Community Service Committee, said: “The foodbank helps local people in crisis, providing three days' emergency food and support.
“In 2024 they helped 13,316 people. Donations have reduced over the past few years, because of Covid and rising costs. Food donations need to be quick and easy to cook, because of the cost of fuel, and also because some people don't even have a home to cook in.
“Donations such as cleaning materials and personal hygiene products are also needed.”
As well as providing food to the community helpers run art classes and coffee mornings and now have a full-time Citizens' Advice worker who can offer help and signpost clients to relevant organisations.