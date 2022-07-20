Lightning fire in Yealmpton extinguished

Firefighters were called to a fire yesterday at a home in Yealmpton which was struck by lightning.

Crews were called to the property in Tappers Lane, Yealmpton at shortly after 11.15am.

The 999 call came in after smoke was spotted under the tiles.

Five fire appliances and an aerial appliance tackled the blaze.

A spokesman for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said part of the roof was on fire due to being hit by lightning and people were asked to avoid the area.

15 per cent of the roof was damaged by the fire and crews also had to get access to a wall void to make sure the fire had not spread using a thermal imaging camera.

The fire was extinguished around 8.30pm.