Libraries Unlimited has announced the launch of its first-ever Book Awards, a campaign designed to encourage library use and celebrate the power of reading at a time when library closures are increasing across the country.
Recognising the role libraries play in providing accessible information, activities, and community support, the Book Awards aim to highlight and promote reading by spotlighting the most borrowed books of the past year and inviting the public to vote for their favourites.
The campaign, which started on November 4, will run until the end of January 2025, has shortlisted 20 of the most-read titles from libraries across Devon and Torbay, catering to a range of readers.
From contemporary novels to classical whodunits, the selection reflects the diversity of interest among local readers.
For every vote cast in the Book Awards, participants will be entered into a prize draw to win a £50 book token, encouraging more people to engage with their local libraries and discover new books, or revisit old favourites. Winners will be announced in February 2025.
Reading Development Manager, Sophie Crofts, said: “The Book Award is an opportunity to celebrate authors and the worlds they create for us, our readers, who have generated this shortlist, and the libraries across Devon and Torbay that are vital spaces for our communities to connect and explore through stories, access to information, and activities for all ages.”
To participate, simply cast your vote by choosing your favourite title from the shortlist via: www.librariesunlimited.org.uk