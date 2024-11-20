The man in the moon and tidal power
I read Judith Hilditch's letter on restoring tidal mills for green energy. In October, I wrote a song about this weatherproof source – you can listen to it on my website: www.seymourstudiodevon.com.
The biggest issue for tidal range, or "Lunar Power," is financing the up-front cost of building the sea walls. But unlike nuclear, wind, and solar, once built, they’re there forever if properly maintained. It’s an economic conundrum; there’s still work to do on that.
Using the same principle that drove the old tidal mill described on the wall-sign at Dartmouth Market, it’s a modern twist on ancient – rather than rocket – science. There’s even been an electricity-producing tidal barrage near St Malo in France called La Rance, run by EDF since the 1960s!
The May government rejected a pathfinder tidal lagoon project in Swansea Bay, despite their own independent review recommending it should go ahead on a no-regrets basis (the Hendry Report, January 2017). Subsequent larger-scale projects in Cardiff and Bridgwater Bays would produce power at a fraction of the cost per kWh.
Hopefully, the new government will find a way. Moves are afoot with proposals for a tidal project in Liverpool, a revised Swansea Bay scheme, and a Government Commission to review the Severn Barrage – though don’t hold your breath on that one; it’s been studied to death already! Think ecology, shipping, and sand.
Here are the lyrics to my song:
The Man in the Moon (Twice Daily)
Verse 1:The Man in the Moon keeps turning the tide, Just churning the milk some folk have implied. But that is not all – for he brings to the seas Much more to his churning than making the cheese.
Chorus: Haul away! Heave away, though, The Man in the Moon works for you – twice daily. Haul away! Heave away, You Fishers have still work to do.
Verse 2:(Oh) The Man in the Moon keeps turning the tide, It moves up and down, and we’re all mystified By the wonder it brings to all manner of things –Marine life, and fishes, and things that have wings.
Chorus: You Crabbers have still work to do.
Verse 3:(Oh) The Man in the Moon keeps turning the tide, We sail and we surf, but it’s not just the ride. There's plenty more ways to make use of the sea –From its tidal range, draw electricity.
Chorus:An Engineer’s calling for you.
Verse 4:(Oh) The Man in the Moon keeps turning the tide,(It) Comes in and goes out with power undenied. Whatever our leaders would will theirs to be, As King Cnut said, you can’t stop the sea!
Repeat Verse 1
Extended Chorus: You Fishers and Crabbers, Drifters and Draggers, Shrimpers and Spinners, and Life-boating Skimmers, Rodliners & Trollers, Molly Maloners, and Go-it-Aloners…Marine Biolers diving below us, Lighthouse preservers and fish stock conservers, Engineers, Auctioneers, Packers and Shippers, Economists, Politicians, and Governments too –You all have still work to do, While the Man in the Moon works for you…Twice Daily!
Enjoy!
Derek aka Sandquay
Dartmouth
TQ6 9GB
I wish I hadn’t bothered
As I didn’t understand a thing
As medicine is going backwards
When at one time
To our very own cottage Hospital
Our illnesses we could bring
I didn’t understand it when people
I have moved here from away
Only take up every medical position
In our Medical practice
When not one person under sixty
Could attend that day
The room was full of comply wealthy
pensioners
But not local mums and dads
Because the meeting needs to start
At 1 o’clock not 6 o’clock
So as a heterogeneous mixture
Of the local medical centres
Customers / patience might be hard
And when I suggested sea swimming
As a way to meet people
And to make good health and mental
Health
I was shot down by another stranger
Saying they liaise with the friends of the Dart
Which wasn’t people like me
But another group full of people of wealth
I think it’s fair to say
But I almost died one day
Over in the hospital at Torbay
Only to wake up seven weeks later
Down in Derriford 30 miles away
My wife she died in Dartmouth hospital
As did my parents
My grandparents
And my father-in-law the same
And now we’ve lost our hospital
Paid for by
The residents of Dartmouth
Not those that don’t know the half of it
Who took their cosy comfy pensions
And sold their city houses
For millions and millions and who are
In the good idea strangulation game
You don’t have to like me I don’t give
A single strand of my tired old grey hair
But I know we had a fantastic cottage
Hospital now we have to travel all over
To people that see us as numbers
And frankly don’t in anyway truly care
It’s right the consultants come out to us
And we don’t travel to them
That’s what used to happened 30 years ago
And they are talking about having happen
Yet again
But where were the people who use food banks
And live up on the estate
Because this town is being strangled
By comfy retired pensioners
And we need to stop it especially medically
Before it’s over and far too late
Oh I have been as ill as it’s possible to be
Then by a miracle I have lived
Reason one because was I supported
By good teams of doctors
And reason , two because it’s not in my heart
To be Revengeful or bitter or
Not to want to help or indeed not to forgive !
You see self-help is the answer
I’m not always little round pills
Together with mental physiotherapy
And physical physiotherapy
And never becoming a slave to any of your ills
Now add in a bit of euthanasia
If the time should be right
Because we’ve got this completely wrong
While veterinarians and animals
Have much better kinder rights
A Poem by Kevin Pyne
Dartmouth