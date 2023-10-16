Some of the proposals set out by Starmer’s devolution plan would allow towns to make decisions and develop strategies, to better respond to local need and challenges. For example the crisis in affordable and social housing (which is currently being dealt with by building large estates of unaffordable housing), the problem with privatised bus services, which are organised around profitability, rather than also around school access/timings, needed provision in rural areas, and reduction of car use etc. (If we want rural communities to use cars less, they need regular, reliable alternatives). And so on. I think communities across the country would benefit from being able to make more of the strategic decisions around their specific needs and challenges, rather than a one-size fits all strategy imposed from Westminster.