A former diplomat and reservist from the Royal Naval Reserve has been selected as the Labour Party candidate for South Devon at the general election on July 4.
Daniel Steel, who was a civil servant at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office until April this year, has represented the UK in Afghanistan, Egypt and at the United Nations.
He also stood as the Labour and Co-operative candidate for the job of Police and Crime Commissioner earlier this month, coming second to the Conservative Alison Hernandez.
Mr Steel, who was born and grew up in Devon, said it was “truly a privilege” to be selected to stand as the first ever Labour candidate for the new seat of South Devon.
He said: “After 14 years of the Tories, people are crying out for change across the country, including in South Devon.
“My entire career has been dedicated to the service of others. This is rooted in the values I was taught growing up in a service family. It has taken me around the world, but I feel lucky to call Devon, my home.”
He added that he was proud to have represented the UK and its interests overseas, pledging to do the same for the people of South Devon if elected.
Paul Bishop, Chair of South Devon Constituency Labour Party, said the party was “delighted” to have Mr Steel as the party’s candidate, adding that it offered voters the opportunity to return an MP “that will represent the needs of all the people of South Devon”.