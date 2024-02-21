Education South West has contacted the Secretary of State for Education to request that the school be closed.
Totnes MP Anthony Mangnall said: “As Kingswear residents will know, I am hugely disappointed to learn that Education South West submitted a request to close the school, and have been in regular contact with the Department for Education to explore what options might be available.
“I would therefore encourage all local residents to take part in the consultation and submit their feedback.”
Kingswear Primary School has had no children on roll since the beginning of the academic year September 2023.
There has been a declining roll for a number of years.
The Academy Trust has been in discussion regarding the viability of the school for a number of years with the delivery of a full and balanced curriculum having been difficult with such a small and decreasing number of children.
The school has received no preferences for admission into the reception class for September 2024.
As Kingswear Primary is an academy school, it is the Secretary of State who makes the decision regarding the future of the school.
Devon County Council is asking residents to have their say on the future of the school here: https://www.devon.gov.uk/.../consultation-on-the-future.../