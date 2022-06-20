Kingsbridge man arrested on suspicion of rape
Devon and Cornwall Police have arrested and bailed a 27 year old local man on suspicion of rape following an incident last week at Duncombe Park.
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
[email protected]
Monday 20th June 2022 1:24 pm
Share
(Tom Ladds )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A 27-year old Kingsbridge man was arrested on suspicion of rape and released on police bail until July 12 pending further enquiries following an incident last week.
Police were appealing for anyone who was around Duncombe Park between 9pm on Tuesday June 14 and 1am on Wednesday June 15 who may have seen any suspicious activity to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email [email protected], quoting reference CR/052521/22.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |