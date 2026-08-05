It was a busy July for the Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team, with the team responding to a total of nine different incidents across South Devon.
There was a medical evacuation at Thurlestone on Saturday, July 25
As two team members prepared to meet Kingsbridge Fire Crew to join up as part of Kingsbridge Fair Week Carnival, they were tasked to a serious medical emergency at Leas Foot, Thurlestone.
Arriving on the scene Coastguard Rescue Officers (CROs) assisted a South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust paramedic with care, before other paramedics arrived.
CROs then stretchered the casualty to the awaiting ambulance for onward treatment to hospital.
As two of the team were returning back home after the incident, they came across a bicycle accident in the centre of Kingsbridge.
The pair provided care and assistance alongside an off duty nurse until Kingsbridge Police arrived.
As the team prepared for their weekly training night on Tuesday 28, they were tasked to assist RNLI Lifeguards South Devon with a person stuck on the cliff at Challaborough.
Bigbury Coastguard Rescue team and HMCG Area 10 were also called out.
Thankfully as the team arrived on scene the incident had been brought to a safe conclusion.
Also on n July 28 there was a vehicle in water, at Aveton Gifford
Not long after the team had arrived back they were retasked this time to reports of a vehicle in the water on the tidal road in Aveton Gifford.
Also tasked to to help were Bigbury CRT and Area 10 Management team.
Thankfully their colleagues from Bigbury CRT were quickly at the scene and able to confirm all occupants were safe and well and they could stand down and return to the station.
In a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.