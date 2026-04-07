Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team were called out on Easter Sunday by Falmouth Coastguard (MRCC) following reports of a possible dog over the cliff at Start Point.
The team arrived on scene and immediately started searching the cliffs around the area of Start Point.
They set up rope rescue systems to be able o search the cliffs safely.
After extensive searches by Coastguard Rescue Officers, and with no further information the incident was declared a false alarm with good intent.
A spokesperson said: “The member of the public who made the call did exactly the right thing, please don’t put yourself in danger by attempting to go over a cliff or enter the water for your pet. “Make sure to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
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